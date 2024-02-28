WWE Hall of Famer makes return announcement

A WWE Hall of Famer has teased his return to the promotion. The Stamford-based company is on the Road to WrestleMania 40 following Elimination Chamber 2024 this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Booker T currently serves as a commentator for NXT but has been forced to miss several weeks after undergoing a medical procedure. However, the legend has announced that he will be returning on tonight's edition of NXT on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"Everybody want to know why you feeling so good. Why you feeling so good? Well, I’m going back to work. I’m going back to work tomorrow guys. Make sure you catch me on NXT. I can’t wait to get back. I’m excited. I’m probably about 98%, and I’m good to go. I can’t wait to get back to the table with my man, Vic Joseph," he said.

Co-host of the Hall of Fame podcast, Brad Gilmore, asked Booker T to describe how he was feeling following the medical procedure. The veteran said he felt fine and heeled up very quickly.

"I feel good. I feel good. My procedure went very, very well. I healed up pretty quickly. I’m not in any pain or anything right now, so I’m looking forward to getting back to work. I hate being idle, sitting at home, not doing a whole lot," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Bill Apter disagrees with Booker T's comments about WWE faction

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter does not agree with Booker T's claim that The Main Event Mafia in TNA was better than The Bloodline.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast last November, Apter discussed the WWE legend's comments about The Main Event Mafia and The Bloodline. He noted that they were different eras but believes The Bloodline is the superior group.

"It's two different eras. You can't really compare them, in my opinion. The Main Event Mafia had Sting, Kurt Angle, and Traci Brooks. I think The Bloodline is next to what the nWo was. I think The Bloodline is just below what the nWo was. And Main Event Mafia is in there. I'm not knocking them. [It's] definitely in there for sure, but I think the Bloodline is #1," said Apter. [From 02:12 to 02:56]

NXT Champion Iljua Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes are scheduled to have a face-to-face on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any surprises in store for fans later tonight.

