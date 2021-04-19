WWE Hall of Famer responds to Sami Zayn about a potential SummerSlam match

Yesterday on Twitter, Sami Zayn claimed he pitched the idea to wrestle two-time WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac at SummerSlam 2019. Today, X-Pac responded, opening the door for a potential match between the two down the road at SummerSlam 2022.

Sami Zayn responded to a fan on Twitter yesterday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of King of Trios night three, which featured an outstanding matchup between X-Pac and El Generico. It is a match that many hardcore wrestling fans still remember fondly a decade later.

Zayn revealed that he pitched to face X-Pac at SummerSlam 2019, but it never happened, tweeting out.

"I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago. @TheRealXpac, that is. Not the other guy."

Not only did this catch the attention of the WWE Universe, but it caught the attention of X-Pac as well. He responded to Sami this afternoon on Twitter, stating:

"I had a few health/injury issues that needed addressing at that time. Now that I've taken care of them, there's always next #SummerSlam...if that's something people want to see. #wwe"

Could Sami Zayn face X-Pac at a future WWE SummerSlam?

X-Pac went on to clarify that he meant SummerSlam 2022 as he recently had ACL surgery three months ago and wouldn't be ready in time to have that match with Sami Zayn this year.

While Sami Zayn has yet to respond, you have to imagine this would be a matchup he would be very excited about.

The response from the WWE Universe has been very positive thus far. It would be crazy of WWE not to take X-Pac up on his offer to wrestle another match for the company.

What do you think of a potential match between Sami Zayn and X-Pac at next year's SummerSlam? Would that be something that would get you excited as a fan? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.