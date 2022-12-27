WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared some surprising details about his life in his latest documentary.

The 16-time World Champion has been attached to WWE for years, even following his "retirement" in the early 2010s. He was heavily featured on RAW during the Thunderdome era. Flair also made appearances for NWA and Mexican promotion AAA before he was accused of sexual assault in an episode of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring in September 2021.

NBC's Peacock has released a new documentary about The Nature Boy, named Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair. The biographical piece revolves around the decades-long career of the 73-year-old and his life behind the scenes. It also aims to show the veteran in a positive light.

WWE @WWE Check out The Nature Boy like you have never seen him before in his new documentary, "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair", streaming now exclusively on @peacock Check out The Nature Boy like you have never seen him before in his new documentary, "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair", streaming now exclusively on @peacock. https://t.co/OMxro6crfk

At the very beginning of the documentary, Ric Flair revealed that his birth name was Fred Phillips, which he only found out about three years ago. Expanding upon the situation, he feels that he might have been abducted from his birth parents and sold to an orphanage. He was then adopted by what he calls "two of the best individuals in the world."

Having hung up his boots "for good" in 2012, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer came out of retirement earlier this year. The Nature Boy main-evented the 'Ric Flair's Last Match' pay-per-view, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31st.

Ric Flair recently compared himself to current WWE Superstar

Ric Flair recently compared himself to one of the highest-rated WWE wrestlers of the current era, Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah has been widely touted as one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers today. This, combined with his amazing character work, more than justifies his high position on the WWE card over the past few years.

Someone who doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of Rollins is Ric Flair. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, The Nature Boy claimed that the former Universal Champion is not as good as he is.

"Seth Rollins is a damn good worker. He’s mad at me because I’ve been up and down with his wife, but I don’t really care," he said. "He’s good, but he ain’t me. I got no problem saying that." [H/T: WrestleZone]

The remark came following rumors that Seth Rollins ignored Ric Flair at a fan signing. This is rumored to be due to the former WCW Champion having a situation with Seth's wife Becky Lynch over the trademark of 'The Man' nickname.

