WWE Hall of Famer sends four-word message to John Cena ahead of his return

A WWE Hall of Famer has sent a four-word message to John Cena ahead of his return this Friday on SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader will be returning to the company on this week's SmackDown at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He is advertised for several more appearances following his return on Friday night.

The veteran recently made an appearance at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st. He teased bringing a future WrestleMania to London before Grayson Waller interrupted. The Australian star started talking trash to the legend and was on the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment at last month's premium live event.

Earlier today, Cena posted an inspirational quote, and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg replied with his iconic catchphrase. Road Dogg currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Live Events for the company.

"OH YOU DIDN’T KNOW," posted Road Dogg.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims John Cena should confront Triple H

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested that John Cena confront Triple H upon his return to the company.

At WrestleMania 39, Cena battled Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The 26-year-old picked up the victory to retain the title but failed to capitalize on his momentum following WWE's biggest show of the year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed Cena should confront Triple H about having to lose to younger talent. Russo added that the 46-year-old is now a movie star and shouldn't have to take losses whenever he returns to the company.

"If I'm John Cena, with all due respect, I'm going to Triple H, and I'm saying to Triple H, 'Boss, you made the comment that there's never ever gonna be a John Cena again. And nobody's ever gonna be bigger than the brand WWE. Then what is the point of me putting anybody over? I'm a movie star. I'm a world-renowned movie star. If you're making a comment that you're gonna keep your thumb on everybody, then what is the point of me putting anybody over?" said Vince Russo. [From 11:34 to 12:10]

You can check out the full video below:

Austin Theory has a chance at redemption when he challenges Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Payback. Only time will tell if Austin Theory and John Cena will renew their rivalry in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

Would you be interested in another match between Cena and Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE