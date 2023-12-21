WWE Hall of Famer set to make rare public appearance

A Hall of Famer is scheduled to make a rare public appearance outside of WWE next year.

The 2023 Hall of Fame took place in Los Angeles this year ahead of WrestleMania 39. Rey Mysterio was inducted this year, but was rudely interrupted during his speech. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley got up during the middle of the legend's speech and walked out. Mysterio got revenge on his son by defeating him at WrestleMania 39.

Stacy Keibler was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Both Mick Foley and Torrie Wilson shared kind words about The Duchess of Dudleyville before her induction. It has been announced that the 44-year-old will be making a rare public appearance at The Big Event in New York on March 16, 2024.

"HEADLINE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! We are beyond excited to FINALLY announce the headline guest for The Big Event EXS this March... Hall of Famer STACY KEIBLER! This is a VERY LIMITED and EXTREMELY RARE appearance that we have been working on for a long time and are so happy to finally be able to bring Stacy to The Big Event! TICKETS & VIP PACKAGES ARE ON SALE NOW! The tickets are LIMITED so DO NOT WAIT. Day of sales may not be available! The Big Event EXS is coming Saturday March 16th at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood New York! The biggest stars in sports and entertainment come together for THE BIG EVENT!"

Former WWE writer claims he deserves credit for spotting Stacy Keibler

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that he deserved credit for discovering Stacy Keibler back in the day.

Keibler started her career in WCW but found herself in WWE after the promotion purchased its competition. Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show earlier this year, Vince Russo revealed that he was the one who suggested that Stacy Keibler become one of the Nitro Girls in WCW.

"For all the beatings that I take, you know who put Stacy Keibler on TV? Me. I saw Stacy Keibler, and I'm like, 'She can't be one of the Nitro Girls,'" said Vince Russo. (2:11 - 2:26)

You can check out the full video below:

Keibler was incredibly popular during her time with The Dudley Boyz. It will be interesting to see if the veteran makes any more appearances in WWE down the line.

Who do you think should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.