WWE Hall of Famer on what The Undertaker is like off-screen based on recent reunion

The Undertaker's rare appearance on WWE TV these days are warmly received by the viewers. He's no longer The Deadman that we know him for, per se. The lines have been blurred since he raised the curtain on his career.

Nowadays, he is simply being himself, noted WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who loved The Undertaker's return on WWE NXT. Especially the latter's backstage interaction with Shawn Michaels.

On the latest edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash pointed to the fact that not a lot of people are aware of The American Badass as a funny man. The Hall of Famer replayed the segment between Michaels and 'Taker:

"I saw a great [post] on Instagram," Nash said. "They had a clip where Undertaker walks in "HBK's" office, and [Michaels goes], 'Whoa, Undertaker!' Taker goes, 'Just want to tell you, man, I got my gear in the trunk.' That was an Old Man Louie-type deal ... And Shawn says, 'Ah, you won't need your gear.' And Taker says, 'What, [have] you seen my last match?' [Nash laughs]." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Nash feels blessed to have known the man behind The Undertaker character, highlighting the latter's "dry sense of humor":

"See, people think that Taker was always this solemn [character]. It's like, 'No, man. That's Mark [Calaway], man.' ... We were always blessed to see that, but it was nice to see it. Like, when I saw it today, I popped. You know, I just f*****g popped because he's got some really, really dry good sense of humor."

On the October 10th episode of WWE NXT, The Undertaker shocked the live crowd when he rode out in the entranceway, stepped into the ring opposite Bron Breakker, and hit the latter with a Chokeslam.

The Undertaker was allegedly doing Shawn Michaels a favor by working with WWE NXT

Charles Wright, best known as The Godfather for his time in the Stamford-based promotion, has been a lifelong friend of The Undertaker. While appearing on Busted Open Radio recently, he revealed what The Phenom jokingly told him regarding the latter's appearance on last week's Tuesday show:

"Well, after seeing that (The Undertaker on NXT), I called him and I told him, I said, 'Hey bruh, you better be careful. You’re gonna take out those brand new knees.' He said, 'Nah, nah, nah. I just did Shawn a favor.'" [H/T POST Wrestling]

