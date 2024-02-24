WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on Vince McMahon allegations

Former WWE owner, Vince McMahon is no longer with the company following the latest round of sexual misconduct allegations. Now another former employee is weighing in publicly.

McMahon and John Laurinaitis were named in a recent civil lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant, accusing them of sexual misconduct and trafficking. McMahon resigned from WWE parent company TKO, but has said he was pressured out.

Ted DiBiase, Sr. is no stranger to recent scandals. Speaking on Everybody's Got A Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed his reactions to the latest McMahon controversy.

"I've been kind of sad recently with all the stuff going on with Vince. That's heart-wrenching, really. ... It's a double-edged sword there," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

The Million Dollar Man pointed to how the wrestling industry was basically shaped by McMahon, but at the same time the allegations are troubling.

"It makes me wonder — what are his children thinking when they read that stuff? The Million Dollar Man is going to say this: there are some things money can't buy, and money cannot buy integrity," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

DiBiase appeared in NXT in 2021 for a Million Dollar Championship storyline with Cameron Grimes and LA Knight. His last appearance was a RAW XXX cameo on January 23, 2023.

WWE veteran Randy Orton comments on allegations against Vince McMahon

The various allegations against Vince McMahon have rocked the wrestling world. The former WWE owner has lost some supporters, but it appears that he still has many in his corner.

Randy Orton signed a WWE developmental deal in 2000 and has been with the company ever since. Speaking to The NY Post, The Viper was recently asked about the McMahon allegations. Orton said he's "torn" when it comes to McMahon, and has "no idea really what to think" about what Vince has been accused of. It was also said that Orton knows nothing about the allegations other than what he's read online.

"I’ve seen the horrible things online that I don’t want to believe because this man has done so many things for me. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been given second and third chances [in WWE]. I wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in now if it wasn’t for that man. So part of me wants to not believe it and then the other part of me understands that he could have done all these wonderful things for me and the business and created this amazing thing that will go on and on well after he’s gone, but on the other hand he’s human and he made some f*****g terrible mistakes," said Orton

Orton is not the only veteran superstar to open up on the McMahon scandal this week. John Cena also broke his silence this week and gave an interesting take.

How do you view Vince McMahon now? Do you think Vince will ever work in pro wrestling again? Sound off in the comments below!