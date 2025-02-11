WWE hands Logan Paul new two-word nickname following RAW win

Logan Paul may be one of the most hated WWE Superstars who consistently pulls off the upset. He scored a massive victory over Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio this past Monday to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber.

Before the main event of RAW, The Maverick interrupted CM Punk's in-ring promo. He reminded The Best in the World that he humbled the latter in the Men's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana last week. Punk shrugged off Paul's implication that the former United States Champion is a threat.

Be that as it may, the red brand's show-closing shot was of Logan Paul walking out as the fourth athlete to qualify for the titular contest at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1, while the fallen luchador was attacked by The New Day. On Instagram, WWE highlighted Paul's trash talk after his win over Rey Mysterio, calling him the "Humble King:"

"Our humble king 👑🙄," the caption read.

As Sam Roberts predicted, The Maverick qualified. Roberts added that Damian Priest and Seth Rollins would fill the remaining slots.

Logan Paul lays the groundwork for a major rivalry against former WWE Champion

While a potential CM Punk vs. Logan Paul program has sparked intrigue among the WWE Universe, The Maverick also has another huge name in mind.

The former United States Champion was among the final three in the Men's Royal Rumble before getting eliminated by John Cena. He vlogged his experience in the 30-man Battle Royal on his YouTube channel, claiming that he felt betrayed when Cena tossed him over the top rope like "trash:"

"I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena if I'm being honest. I've looked up to him my whole life and then he just tossed me out of the ring like I'm trash. I did his show, bro. We drove around in a car for three hours together, and he throws me over the rope?"

John Cena vs. Logan Paul was rumored a WrestleMania clash before, not just this year. As Cena is doing his farewell tour in 2025, it seems almost a given that the two will meet at some point inside the squared circle.

Are you intrigued by The Maverick's potential WWE matches in 2025? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

