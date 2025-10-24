WWE icon Maryse breaks silence after heartbreaking announcement

Maryse has broken her silence following a heartbreaking announcement about their family. The Miz shared on social media that their beloved dog, Pumpkin, passed away at the age of 13.In a post on Instagram, The Miz revealed that Pumpkin has crossed the rainbow bridge. The miniature pinscher has joined their other pet, Mocha, in doggie heaven.&quot;We lost our little Pumpkin. Thirteen years of love, chaos, and energy packed into one tiny Min Pin. She always brought smiles, jumping up to say hi and finding every extra scrap that fell from the table. She gave big kisses and even bigger cuddles,&quot; The Miz wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaryse reshared photos of Pumpkin on her Instagram stories, remembering their sweet dog. The former Divas Champion also dropped several emotional emojis, along with an image of Pumpkin later in her life.Mrs. Mizanin shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @marysemizanin on IG)The couple welcomed Pumpkin to the family in 2012, with the beloved dog even making appearances on Total Divas. She even made a huge decision for them during their move from Los Angeles to Austin in 2018, as per WWE.com.Pumpkin sided with The Miz, who wanted to ride a Winnebago, while the Canadian star would have loved a private jet getaway. In the end, they compromised on a private tour bus.Maryse misses being in WWEIt has been more than three years since Maryse wrestled in a WWE ring. Her last match was a mixed tag team with The Miz against Edge and Beth Phoenix at the 2022 Royal Rumble.Speaking to People.com back in January, the former WWE star misses performing inside the squared circle. However, her priority is being a mother to her daughters, Monroe Sky and Madison Jade.“I want to be there for my kids. And that's what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I'm in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business, I miss it, I choose my kids,” she said.The Total Divas star did make an appearance in the crowd of Evolution 2 back on July 13 in Atlanta.