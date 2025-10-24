  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Maryse
  • WWE icon Maryse breaks silence after heartbreaking announcement

WWE icon Maryse breaks silence after heartbreaking announcement

By JP David
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:07 GMT
Maryse is a WWE icon. (Photo: WWE.com)
Maryse is a WWE icon. (Photo: WWE.com)

Maryse has broken her silence following a heartbreaking announcement about their family. The Miz shared on social media that their beloved dog, Pumpkin, passed away at the age of 13.

Ad

In a post on Instagram, The Miz revealed that Pumpkin has crossed the rainbow bridge. The miniature pinscher has joined their other pet, Mocha, in doggie heaven.

"We lost our little Pumpkin. Thirteen years of love, chaos, and energy packed into one tiny Min Pin. She always brought smiles, jumping up to say hi and finding every extra scrap that fell from the table. She gave big kisses and even bigger cuddles," The Miz wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Maryse reshared photos of Pumpkin on her Instagram stories, remembering their sweet dog. The former Divas Champion also dropped several emotional emojis, along with an image of Pumpkin later in her life.

Mrs. Mizanin shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @marysemizanin on IG)
Mrs. Mizanin shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @marysemizanin on IG)

The couple welcomed Pumpkin to the family in 2012, with the beloved dog even making appearances on Total Divas. She even made a huge decision for them during their move from Los Angeles to Austin in 2018, as per WWE.com.

Ad

Pumpkin sided with The Miz, who wanted to ride a Winnebago, while the Canadian star would have loved a private jet getaway. In the end, they compromised on a private tour bus.

Maryse misses being in WWE

It has been more than three years since Maryse wrestled in a WWE ring. Her last match was a mixed tag team with The Miz against Edge and Beth Phoenix at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Ad

Speaking to People.com back in January, the former WWE star misses performing inside the squared circle. However, her priority is being a mother to her daughters, Monroe Sky and Madison Jade.

“I want to be there for my kids. And that's what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I'm in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business, I miss it, I choose my kids,” she said.

The Total Divas star did make an appearance in the crowd of Evolution 2 back on July 13 in Atlanta.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications