WWE issues a statement after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betray Seth Rollins on RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended on a shocking note as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins and attacked him. The company has now issued a statement regarding the incident on their X account.Tonight's RAW featured a number one contender's match for the World Heavyweight Championship, which saw CM Punk defeat Jey Uso and LA Knight to earn another shot at the title. However, Punk's victory was short-lived, as he was attacked by The Vision after the match. Things took a shocking turn after that as Bron Breakker went on to lay out Seth Rollins. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman also sided with Breakker as the former delivered a Tsunami to The Visionary to close the show.With the ending leaving the fans shocked, WWE took to X to share their thoughts. The company posted a picture of Breakker, Reed, and Heyman, declaring that &quot;the future is now.&quot;Seth Rollins was fresh off a victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown JewelSeth Rollins finally got a victory over Cody Rhodes as he defeated The American Nightmare to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. The Visionary did so without the support of his now ex-stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.While Paul Heyman had warned Rollins that there could be repercussions if he lost to Cody Rhodes, things did not turn out well for the World Heavyweight Championship even after the victory. Rollins was brutally attacked by Breakker and Reed on RAW, confirming the end of The Vision.While Seth still holds the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be interesting to see how he fares against CM Punk in their upcoming match, with Breakker and Reed no longer there to help him. Bron himself teased going after the world title, which adds further problems for The Visionary.Seth Rollins still has the support of his wife, Becky Lynch. But CM Punk also has AJ Lee in his corner, who recently made her return to WWE. It seems like walls are closing in on The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship run.