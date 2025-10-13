  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE issues a statement after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betray Seth Rollins on RAW

WWE issues a statement after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betray Seth Rollins on RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:13 GMT
Shocking ending to RAW! (Image from WWE
Shocking ending to RAW! (Image from WWE's X account)

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended on a shocking note as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins and attacked him. The company has now issued a statement regarding the incident on their X account.

Ad

Tonight's RAW featured a number one contender's match for the World Heavyweight Championship, which saw CM Punk defeat Jey Uso and LA Knight to earn another shot at the title. However, Punk's victory was short-lived, as he was attacked by The Vision after the match. Things took a shocking turn after that as Bron Breakker went on to lay out Seth Rollins. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman also sided with Breakker as the former delivered a Tsunami to The Visionary to close the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the ending leaving the fans shocked, WWE took to X to share their thoughts. The company posted a picture of Breakker, Reed, and Heyman, declaring that "the future is now."

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Seth Rollins was fresh off a victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins finally got a victory over Cody Rhodes as he defeated The American Nightmare to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. The Visionary did so without the support of his now ex-stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

While Paul Heyman had warned Rollins that there could be repercussions if he lost to Cody Rhodes, things did not turn out well for the World Heavyweight Championship even after the victory. Rollins was brutally attacked by Breakker and Reed on RAW, confirming the end of The Vision.

Ad

While Seth still holds the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be interesting to see how he fares against CM Punk in their upcoming match, with Breakker and Reed no longer there to help him. Bron himself teased going after the world title, which adds further problems for The Visionary.

Seth Rollins still has the support of his wife, Becky Lynch. But CM Punk also has AJ Lee in his corner, who recently made her return to WWE. It seems like walls are closing in on The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship run.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications