WWE legend announces return after two months

A WWE legend has announced her return to the Stamford-based promotion's programming after a gap of two months. The veteran revealed that she will make an appearance at a show later tonight.Legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia currently works only a few selected shows. Her last appearance was at the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Although she was also scheduled to be at the Evolution Premium Live Event the following night, she had to be replaced by Alicia Taylor, citing health issues.The 59-year-old recently took to Instagram to reveal that she would be at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide later tonight. The show airs live on YouTube from the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada, after the September 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She sang the American national anthem to open the previous edition of Worlds Collide on June 7 and was also the ring announcer.&quot;See you tonight!! ❤️‍🔥🎤📍 Las Vegas @wwe Worlds Collide 7:00 pm PT 📺 YOUTUBE,&quot; she wrote. You can check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Lilian Garcia has been away from WWE television for two months, she performed announcing duties during live shows before SummerSlam. She also showed up at the Supershow Mexico live event, heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.Lilian Garcia opens up about her experience working with WWELilian Garcia did ring announcing duties for the global juggernaut from 1999 to 2009. Despite her departure from the promotion, she made some sporadic appearances over the next decade. Then, she returned to doing full-time appearances following Samantha Irvin's sudden exit in October last year.Garcia replaced Samantha Irvin on Monday Night RAW. However, her full-time role as the ring announcer came to an end in March this year. Currently, Alicia Taylor and Mark Nash serve as the ring announcers on the red and the blue brands, respectively.Speaking on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, Lilian Garcia shed light on her experience working for WWE under the new regime. She had some really great things to say about Triple H and Co.&quot;Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship, I'm in Atlanta by myself. So it is my family, and that's what's so beautiful, and the fact that they said, 'Look, we really want to work this out to keep you in some capacity here.' Man, that's music to my ears and just to my heart,&quot; she said.Lilian Garcia's next televised appearance after tonight will likely be at the November 1 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The show will air from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.