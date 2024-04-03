WWE legend would have been a better choice to induct Paul Heyman instead of Roman Reigns, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks Paul Heyman deserves his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction. However, he believes an ECW veteran would have been a better choice than Roman Reigns to induct Heyman.

It was recently revealed that Roman Reigns would induct The Wiseman into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. While the decision certainly makes sense considering the success of The Bloodline storyline, Bill Apter thinks Tommy Dreamer should have had the honor of inducting his former boss due to the ceremony's location.

For those unaware, the SmackDown personality founded the now-defunct Philadelphia-based pro wrestling company, ECW. Heyman worked with several legends, including Tommy Dreamer as part of the promotion until 2001. Dreamer was integral to Extreme Championship Wrestling's success in the mid-90s.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained that although The Tribal Chief was a good choice for inducting Heyman, Tommy Dreamer would have been better.

"Roman Reigns is an okay choice. I want, this is Philadelphia. This is ECW's home turf. In my opinion, it should have been Tommy Dreamer." [25:55 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

On this week's WWE RAW, Roman Reigns said he was preparing a speech while talking to The Rock and Heyman backstage. It remains to be seen whether The Tribal Chief will maintain kayfabe while honoring his long-time ally in Philadelphia.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive interview below:

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Bill Apter's opinion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion