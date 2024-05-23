WWE legend calls Ric Flair "very stupid"; The Nature Boy had replied to his comments

Ric Flair has been verbally sparring with another WWE legend for some time. Now, things appear to be getting heated.

Ric Flair had a lot to say about Dutch Mantell's comments on him taking too many risks in the ring. He admitted that he was lucky to have not died in the ring, but he admitted that he wanted to die in the limelight and that even at 75 years old, he was still main eventing. He posted a statement on social media.

It should be noted that Flair recently revealed that he had a heart attack in his much-hyped final match. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell is a WWE legend who also had a massive career outside the company as well as in WWC and NWA. He was most recently known for managing Jack Swagger in his "We The People" character.

However, the WWE legend replied to Flair. Mantell, who had an extensive career wrestling against the best of the best, told Flair that his wish to die in the ring and the limelight was "very stupid."

He thanked Flair for the publicity and then took a shot at him, asking him to stay out of his pizza joints, given The Nature Boy's recent incident at a pizza place.

"Ric...Glad you agree with me but if you want to die in a ring, then so be it. Free will free country. So you'll be assured that you'll die the STAR although in many fans eyes, a very stupid one. Thanks for the pub...stay out of pizza joints. More on my podcast," Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell didn't mince his words when sending the message

Ric Flair has signed a massive deal with AEW

When Ric Flair went to AEW to work with Sting and help his long-time rival retire, he signed a huge deal with them.

In a press release, it was stated that Flair had signed a multi-year contract with them.

So far, he has not wrestled again after his final match in 2022, but it remains to be seen what bigger role he plays for AEW in the remaining years of his contract.