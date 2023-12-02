WWE legend is finally coming back to SmackDown after 9 years to confront Paul Heyman next week, fans predict

Paul Heyman needs to be on the lookout next week because his former client, CM Punk, has been announced for WWE SmackDown's "Tribute to the Troops" special episode.

The Straight Edge Superstar has become the talk of the wrestling town since his earth-shattering return to Survivor Series WarGames last weekend. After cutting a passionate promo on his comeback on RAW earlier this week, the fans were pondering what is next for CM Punk.

He is said to be listed as a "free agent" on the internal roster. The Stamford-based company eventually confirmed his free agent status when they announced his next appearance during the latest episode of SmackDown last night.

This will mark the first time Punk will be appearing on the blue brand since January 7, 2014. There is no word on what he will be doing on the show, but fans have a pretty good idea about it. According to the WWE Universe, CM Punk could come face-to-face with his former advocate and current Bloodline member, Paul Heyman.

The Second City Saint has enjoyed tremendous success with Heyman during his heyday. He even referenced the Wiseman in his return promo on Monday Night RAW this week.

"A wise man told me that for me to get everything I need out of this place I'd have to leave and come back. Hate to say the wise man was right," CM Punk said.

Recent rumors have suggested that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns is in the pipeline. While nothing is set in stone just yet, a face-off between Heyman and Punk could be the first step toward sowing seeds for this mega feud.

Will CM Punk call out Paul Heyman next week?

What is next for Paul Heyman in WWE?

Paul Heyman has a lot on his plate right now, as Randy Orton has put The Bloodline on notice. The Viper returned to SmackDown last night and accepted Nick Aldis' offer to join the blue brand.

The Legend Killer fended off Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa with the help of LA Knight in the main event segment. Orton even hit Jimmy with an RKO before telling Heyman to call Roman Reigns and tell him, "Daddy's back."

Randy Orton also caught Nick Aldis with an RKO as the camera stopped rolling. It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Stamford-based company is heading toward Reigns vs. Orton for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

