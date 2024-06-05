WWE legend John Cena nominated for major award

WWE star John Cena has been nominated for a major award this summer. The veteran has made a name for himself in Hollywood as well as becoming a legend in the wrestling business.

John Cena attacked Solo Sikoa in the main event of WrestleMania and put him through the announce table. However, The Rock then showed up and planted Cena with a Rock Bottom.

According to Deadline, Cena has been nominated for his performance as Jakob Toretto in Fast X at the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. The WWE legend has been nominated in the "Favorite Movie Actor" category at the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards set to air on July 13th.

Trending

John Cena has hosted the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in the past as well. Iconic TV characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will be hosting the show this summer.

Popular WWE star claims John Cena will never retire

R-Truth recently claimed that John Cena will never retire from in-ring competition. The Miz and R-Truth are the reigning World Tag Team Champions on RAW. Awesome Truth won the titles during the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, R-Truth suggested that John Cena will never step away from the ring. Despite being older than Cena, R-Truth still humorously refers to him as his childhood hero.

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena." [From 4:00 onwards]

You can check out R-Truth's comments in the video below:

John Cena teamed up with Awesome Truth in a 6-man tag team match on the April 8 edition of WWE RAW. The unlikely trio defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor in the match.

He made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year and teased another return to WWE in 2025. He noted that his acting schedule has him booked until the end of the year but he could show up for one more run next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback