WWE legend might consider shedding his clothes to recreate John Cena's viral moment

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, popularly known to WWE fans as Zeb Colter, has weighed in on John Cena's antics at the Oscars 2024.

During the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, John Cena made a striking entrance by seemingly appearing naked with only an envelope covering his private areas as he announced the award for Best Costume Design. This memorable moment quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the event.

During a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed Cena's antics at the Oscars 2024. He mentioned that the 16-time World Champion indeed stirred up a lot of conversation. Mantell remarked that such a spectacle was rare and unlikely to happen again. When asked if he would have the guts to do something similar, Mantell responded, "I might."

"John Cena, I don't know whose idea this was, but he brought the envelope out. And he was totally naked, and it was like a big envelope-sized letter over his private areas, and he was naked. He did get a lot of talk. How many times you see that? Probably never. And you'll probably never see John Cena like this again," Dutch Mantell said. [0:33 - 1:11]

You can watch the podcast below:

The Chain Gang Soldier definitely created one of the most viral moments of the year by hilariously shocking the crowd at the Oscars 2024.

Another wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on John Cena's recent non-WWE appearance

John Cena seemingly appearing naked at the Oscars has been one of the most talked-about events of 2024 thus far.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed John Cena's recent antics at the 96th Academy Awards. Apter expressed that he found the segment involving Cena and Jimmy Kimmel very amusing.

"He and Jimmy Kimmel together were hysterical. It was a very funny moment, I got a real kick out of it. Ya ya, it was fun TV. And you know what is funny? One of my relatives over the weekend asked me if I saw John Cena, he used to be a wrestler. You know they had no clue. They thought he was a movie star," Bill Apter said.

With the Road to WrestleMania XL in full swing, it remains intriguing to see whether John Cena makes an appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

Poll : Do you think John Cena is going to show up at Wrestlemania 40? Definitely Not sure 0 votes View Discussion