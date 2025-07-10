WWE legend Paul Heyman sends a message after major championship match announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a message after a major title match announcement outside the Stamford-based promotion. The announcement was about the UFC World Middleweight Championship match between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC 319 is all set for August 16, 2025, and will emanate live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event will showcase some of the biggest names in MMA, including a major clash between Du Plessis and Chimaev for the World Middleweight Championship.
Following this major announcement, WWE legend Paul Heyman took to his Instagram Stories to send a message. The Oracle hyped up the bout, writing that he believed it would be an incredible matchup between two MMA greats.
"Now THIS Is Going To Be One Helluva Fight!" he wrote.

Bill Apter believes a popular WWE name could "catch on fire" after aligning with Paul Heyman
During a recent edition of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestlingBinge, Bill Apter said that WWE NXT's Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) was an incredible talent who he believed hasn't gotten over with fans yet.
Apter added that if the Triple H-led creative team wants to get him over, they need to pair him with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' stable.
"I just feel that he's [Ricky Saints] such an exceptional talent, but he hasn't caught fire yet. So, if they wanna look at him to go in there [Heyman's group] (...) I think that's where he would catch on fire," Apter said.
The Visionary's group has been wreaking havoc on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. Many believe the stable, which comprises Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman, will add more members soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the faction's future.