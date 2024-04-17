WWE legend provides health update after canceling highly anticipated match

A WWE Hall of Famer has provided a health update for wrestling fans after canceling his attempt at one more match on his 60th birthday.

WWE legend Mick Foley has had a remarkable career in professional wrestling and was hoping to see it continue. Foley has been known to take risks throughout his career, but a recent setback caused him to play it safe. The former WWE star was planning on returning to the ring on his 60th birthday next year but recently suffered a concussion and had to cancel the match.

He took to his Instagram today to share a video and give wrestling fans an update on his concussion. Foley stated that he is feeling better and starting to feel like himself again.

"Hello everyone, this is Mick Foley with a concussion update. You might be able to tell by the tone of my voice, it is good news. Really good news. Even going into this weekend when I resumed my work schedule, I was a little out of it. But over the next three days, wow, really felt the fog lifting. It is kind of like coming to the surface after you have been swimming underwater," said Foley.

Foley added that he will no longer be challenging father time and mother nature because he doesn't stand a chance.

"I've decided that I am no longer going to be taking on the deadly duo of father time and mother nature. Because they commenced a kicking of my butt and it is not a rematch I am looking to have," he added.

Former WWE writer on Mick Foley's rivalry with Terry Funk

Vince Russo recently commented on Mick Foley's rivalry with Terry Funk and noted that the two stars had great chemistry in the ring.

Terry Funk sadly passed away last year at the age of 79. The wrestling icon provided fans with countless memories throughout his career and will be missed.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE writer Vince Russo praised the legends for their work together and noted that they always had amazing matches.

"I'll go with anything and everything between Mick Foley and Terry Funk. I don't care if it was in Japan; I don't care if it was in Mick's backyard. Like anything with those two guys was brilliant. Like I go back to the double-cross ranch where he played a heel, and they then brought in Dorian, I go way back then. But the stuff he and Mick did was unbelievable," said Russo.

You can check out the video below:

Mick Foley also served as an authority figure in WWE for a short period in 2016. It will be interesting to see if the 58-year-old makes an appearance on WWE television this year.

Poll : Would you like to see Mick Foley return to WWE television? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback