WWE legend pushes for return in surprising role after recent appearance

WWE Legends and Hall of Famers are often brought back for special matches and storylines or perhaps their own retirement programs. A certain multi-time champion has just offered to return in a role they've never worked.

Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, was once surrounded by controversy after she trashed the WWE Women's Championship live on WCW Nitro. She has been on good terms with the company since her Hall of Fame induction in 2015 and has made several appearances since then. The 40-year veteran has worked as an in-ring talent, valet, manager, trainer, and producer, but she has never officiated a match.

The 61-year-old Minnesotan is also a very successful monster truck driver. She took to X this week to respond to a fan who created Madusa the referee in the WWE 2K24 video game, and suggested the company bring her back to officiate a match.

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, who often pitches ideas to return, responded and expressed interest in donning the referee stripes.

"Well that's a bad a*s idea!!" Alundra Blayze wrote back to the fan.

Blayze appeared during WrestleMania XL Week last month as she inducted Bull Nakano into the Hall of Fame. She appeared at RAW XXX in January 2023 and on NXT the year before that. Her last match on record was a 24/7 Championship win over Candice Michelle on the July 22, 2019 edition of RAW, but she dropped the title to Ted DiBiase that same night.

Madusa reunites with Paul Heyman at the WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman was the headliner of the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Bull Nakano was another featured inductee this year, and she had a connection to The Wise Man.

Nakano was inducted by Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze. The three-time Women's Champion once worked closely with Heyman and was a member of his legendary WCW faction, The Dangerous Alliance.

Madusa shared photos with Heyman and Nakano during WrestleMania Week and commented on how lucky she is to have them as friends.

"What a special night and a special opportunity to be part of the #WWEHOF! Hard to put into words the impact that @bull__nakano and @paulheyman had on professional wrestling and the careers they touched and enhanced. I’m lucky to have called them colleagues, I’m honored to call them friends, and I’m proud to congratulate them as Hall of Famers! #WrestleMania #BullNakano #PaulHeyman," Madusa wrote.

WWE inducted Blayze into the 2015 Hall of Fame class. Natalya did the honors.

