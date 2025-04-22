WWE legend reacts to landscape-changing ending of RAW

A WWE legend shared his reaction to the landscape-changing ending to this past Monday's edition of RAW. Paul Heyman helped Seth Rollins defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman came to the ring at the end of last night's RAW, but were quickly confronted by CM Punk. Rollins got the better of The Second City Saint, but was then attacked by Roman Reigns. Bron Breakker showed up and leveled The Tribal Chief with a Spear, and then posed with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to close those.

Scott Steiner is Bron Breakker's uncle in real life, and he took to social media to react to the wild ending to this week's episode of the red brand. He noted that a Steiner was involved in the massive storyline, and suggested that is how it should be.

Ad

Trending

"And it includes a Steiner. The way it should be," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bron Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way match. Dominik Mysterio pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, during the match to capture his first singles title on WWE's main roster.

WWE veteran claims Paul Heyman could have another betrayal in store following RAW

Tommy Dreamer recently claimed that Paul Heyman could be planning on betraying another major star following WWE RAW.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer suggested that Heyman might be planning on turning his back on Seth Rollins down the line. The ECW legend noted that Heyman views Breakker as the future of the business, and may eventually consider Rollins as expendable. He added that the Hall of Famer could manage Breakker until he decided to retire.

"Paul Heyman realizes that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. As long as Breakker stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. So, that is where Paul's bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire," Dreamer said.

Ad

Bron Breakker has an incredibly bright future in the promotion. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the 27-year-old in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.