"I'm his biggest fan" - WWE legend wants to know why he wasn't invited to Vince McMahon's birthday

WWE legend Ric Flair says he should've been at Vince McMahon's recent birthday, calling himself the biggest fan of McMahon.

The former WWE Chairman and CEO recently celebrated his 77th birthday in New York at the Waverly Inn restaurant with John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. Brock Lesnar and commentator Pat McAfee were also present at the party.

While discussing McMahon in a recent edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair jokingly asked why he wasn't invited to the party.

The Nature Boy said that McMahon probably thinks that he can't be discreet, which is why he wasn't invited.

"Why wasn't I invited to his [Vince McMahon] birthday party? What in the hell [laughs]. I don't think he thinks I can be - what's the word I use with him - I'll be discreet. I should have been at that party though. Damn it, come on. I'm his biggest fan, even though he doesn't like John [Cena] to be around me," joked Flair. [50:42 to 51:20]

McMahon's appearance at his birthday party was his first public appearance since retiring from the company.

WWE legend Ric Flair has massive respect for Vince McMahon

Flair has time and again praised McMahon for helping him in the low points of his career and life, and feels that the two are great friends.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy @VinceMcMahon , You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. .@VinceMcMahon, You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. https://t.co/EGR1Wmkhzr

The Nature Boy wasn't happy about McMahon's retirement and feels that he will have a tough time adjusting to his new life.

"I don't care what everybody thinks, he made us. I have nothing but respect for him," said Flair about McMahon.

Flair recently revealed that he personally thanked McMahon for adding him back to the intro of RAW and SmackDown, which was removed after his exit from the company.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit To Be The Man and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali