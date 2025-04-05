WWE legend Ric Flair pens touching message for his daughter Charlotte Flair after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was involved in a heated segment on the latest episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, following the Friday night show, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent a heartwarming birthday message to his daughter on social media.

The Queen is set to battle Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Ahead of their title match, The Buff Barbie took a jab at her rival by implying her success was solely due to her being Ric Flair's daughter. Stratton further escalated the personal attack by alluding to Charlotte Flair's divorces, asking about her "0-3" record outside the ring.

That being said, today Charlotte Flair is celebrating her 39th birthday. Taking to X (fka Twitter), The Nature Boy wrote a touching birthday message for his daughter, praising her talent, work ethic, and impact on women's wrestling:

"Happy Birthday To My Beautiful And Talented Daughter Ashley @MsCharlotteWWE! You Continuously Step Up Your Game And Push Everyone To Be Better. You Set The Standard Of Excellence In Women’s Professional Wrestling! I Am So Proud Of You! Your Resilience, Hard Work, And Dedication Is Inspiring! I Am So Grateful And Blessed To Have So Many Wonderful Memories & To Be Able To Continue To Make These Special Memories With You While Watching You Kick A**! I Love You More Than Anything!"

Veteran reveals how Charlotte Flair should have reacted to Tiffany Stratton's divorce line on WWE SmackDown

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo shared his two cents on the controversial verbal exchange that went down on SmackDown between The Blonde Bombshell and The Queen. According to Vince Russo, Charlotte Flair should have slapped Tiffany Stratton for making a deeply personal remark about her divorce.

"She [Tiffany] said something to Charlotte about the interview and the divorce. She took a shot at Charlotte, bro. If you're in the moment right then and there, Charlotte's gonna slap the s**t out of her. That's being in the moment."

Check out the video below:

The 39-year-old star recently broke silence on her divorce from Andrade. CharlotteFlair nearly cried and gathered herself to talk about her emotional journey.

Only time will tell if The Dirtiest Diva in the Game defeats Stratton to become a 15-time World Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

