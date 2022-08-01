"There's not a single frame that makes that Ric Flair match look good" - Fans divided following the WWE Hall of Famer's final match

Fans took to Twitter to express varying opinions over the final match of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy made headlines after he announced that at 73 years old, he would be making his way to the ring for one final match on July 31. The event took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner.

Now that the match has ended, the majority of fans have seemingly not taken too keenly on what went down. They even hoped that this would mark his last match. One fan even said that his match against Shawn Michaels during WrestleMania 24 should've been the final one:

Jay Arasate @JayArasate To me, Wrestlemania 24 was Ric Flair’s last match. Perfection. What happened tonight @StarrcastEvents #RicFlairsLastMatch was sad, depressing, and embarrassing. If Ric truly needed to do this for closure, so be it. But this was just so very hard to watch. @HeyHeyItsConrad To me, Wrestlemania 24 was Ric Flair’s last match. Perfection. What happened tonight @StarrcastEvents #RicFlairsLastMatch was sad, depressing, and embarrassing. If Ric truly needed to do this for closure, so be it. But this was just so very hard to watch. @HeyHeyItsConrad

Mike Nagle @NextChamp There is not a single frame that makes that Ric Flair match look good or make Ric look flattering. There is not a single frame that makes that Ric Flair match look good or make Ric look flattering.

#RicFlairsLastMatch That match should've never happened. Flair looked like he died atleast 4 times in that match and was gassed not even like 10 minutes in. Could barely get to, or do most of his spots. Surprised he was able to walk up the aisle after it was done. That match should've never happened. Flair looked like he died atleast 4 times in that match and was gassed not even like 10 minutes in. Could barely get to, or do most of his spots. Surprised he was able to walk up the aisle after it was done.#RicFlairsLastMatch

Pav @WrestlinGifs Ric Flair looks like he’s sad he didn’t die Ric Flair looks like he’s sad he didn’t die

iBeast @ibeastIess "You still got it" bro this crowd wants Ric Flair to die "You still got it" bro this crowd wants Ric Flair to die 😭😭

Despite the negative comments, Flair still managed to garner a handful of positive opinions. Some thanked the legend after years of entertainment and even praised the show altogether:

Crystal Smith @psychomom_2007 Thank you @RicFlairNatrBoy I grew up watching you and it was an honor to be able to watch your last match #RicFlairsLastMatch Thank you @RicFlairNatrBoy I grew up watching you and it was an honor to be able to watch your last match #RicFlairsLastMatch

Mehdy @acceuniverse Hope Ric Flair’s last match was worth it Hope Ric Flair’s last match was worth it

One fan then talked about the possibility of Flair entering the ring once again. He noted that due to the wrestler's age, it's safe to assume that this would indeed be his last match:

👑MR.Sybaritic🇯🇲 🇺🇸 @MrSybaritic1 @FiteTV @Takesoup Let's hope that really is @RicFlairNatrBoy last match . He has said this many times only to come out of retirement. However he is 73 years old so I think he means it this time around. This legend has nothing to prove ,so he can now continue to be a mentor to future wrestlers. @FiteTV @Takesoup Let's hope that really is @RicFlairNatrBoy last match . He has said this many times only to come out of retirement. However he is 73 years old so I think he means it this time around. This legend has nothing to prove ,so he can now continue to be a mentor to future wrestlers.

The main event of the final match saw Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo come out victorious after they defeating Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

WWE Hall of Famers were spotted at Ric Flair's final match

Wrestling veterans and legends turned up in good numbers during the occasion, in person and through video, tributes to extend their support to The Nature Boy.

The likes of The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Michelle McCool, and Bret Hart were seen in the front row. Charlotte Flair, the legend's daughter, and SmackDown Superstar were also in attendance for the event. Jerry "The King" Lawler, too, made an appearance for a backstage promo.

Ric Flair has had an illustrious career in pro wrestling. He has accumulated 16 world championships while in WWE and WCW and has been involved in some of the most historic storylines.

