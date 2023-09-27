WWE legend's unfortunate 1,978 day streak yet to be broken

A WWE legend is approaching 2,000 days without a singles victory on television.

John Cena recently returned to the company during the writers' strike in Hollywood. He was scheduled to appear for a contract signing this past Friday night on SmackDown, but The Bloodline had other plans. AJ Styles and Cena were set to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane, but those plans have changed.

The Bloodline brutally attacked AJ Styles backstage this past Friday on SmackDown and then beat Cena down in the ring. LA Knight was reportedly supposed to make the save in the segment but was forced to miss SmackDown due to illness. As of now, the 16-time World Champion is scheduled to face Sikoa and Uso in a Handicap match at the premium live event next weekend.

Two HEADS, One TABLE podcast recently on social media pointed out that John Cena has not won a televised singles match since The Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27th, 2018. Cena defeated Triple H at the event in Saudi Arabia five years ago.

Grayson Waller mocks John Cena's return to WWE

The Australian star has recently mocked John Cena's return to WWE by pointing out that he hasn't wrestled once.

The Cenation Leader has competed in multiple dark matches since his return. He teamed up with Seth Rollins at Superstar Spectacle to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team bout. However, the legend has not been in action on WWE television, and Grayson Waller recently took the opportunity to mock the veteran for that.

In a recent interview with Australian network SEN, Grayson Waller poked fun at Cena for not wrestling in a televised match since his return to the company.

"Very much so," the 33-year-old said, agreeing that Cena only used him to receive the spotlight. "Nothing I said to John was untrue. He's had this big comeback tour, everyone's so excited, and he hasn't wrestled once. He's telling all these fans, 'I'm coming back, I'm doing all these shows,' and you haven't had a match? Like what is this? You're a special guest referee? You wanna be a guest on my show?" said Waller. [From 05:14 – 05:31]

Cena has the chance to put his unfortunate streak to an end next weekend at WWE Fastlane. Only time will tell if LA Knight is cleared in time to be his tag team partner for the match on October 7th.

