"Be careful what you wish for" - WWE legend sends a message to Drew McIntyre

Jerry Lawler had a stern message for Drew McIntyre before the latter's six-man tag team match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

The Scottish Warrior will be teaming up with RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) in a few hours to take on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos). Reigns' potential loss in this match could lead to significant developments, as it's no secret that McIntyre has wanted a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a while.

RAW Talk host Matt Camp recently highlighted the Scottish star's world title aspirations during the show. In response, Jerry Lawler made the following statement:

"Let me just say one thing to Drew McIntyre. Be careful what you wish for... because you just might get it, and you might not like it."

McIntyre has stated that he would like to fight Reigns during WWE Clash at the Castle in September 2022. It will be the company's first major stadium event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

Jerry Lawler is looking forward to The Bloodline's upcoming WWE showdown

According to Lawler, RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre's match against Roman Reigns' stable will be "monumental." He also expressed that all the stars involved in the said bout are effective picks for an impactful six-man tag team contest:

"I can personally not wait to see it. It is going to be monumental. I can't think of six superstars that you can put together that would be any bigger [for this match]. RK-Bro and The Bloodline — oh my gosh!" said Lawler.

Although there are multiple possible contenders for Reigns' championship, The Tribal Chief recently delivered an intriguing speech regarding his future. You can read the top star's statement here.

