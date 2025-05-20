WWE legend shares emotional message ahead of upcoming return at Saturday Night's Main Event

A WWE legend is slated to make her return at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran recently posted an emotional message on social media heading into the show.

Ad

Lilian Garcia announced the end of her role as a full-time ring announcer in March, five months after her return to the wrestling promotion in full capacity to replace Samantha Irvin on RAW. She has since moved towards a part-time schedule and will return to WWE programming as the ring announcer for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

The 58-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to advertise her appearance. Lilian Garcia noted that she would announce 17-time World Champion John Cena to the ring at the upcoming show after many years.

Ad

Trending

"Wow! Wild this is happening. Been yeeeeaaaarrrrssss since I announced @johncena to the ring. 🎤 Are you ready for Saturday? I sure am!! Memorial weekend is going to be 🔥🇺🇸 @ Saturday Night’s Main Event 🗓️ May 24, 2025📍@yuenglingcenter Tampa, Florida📺 @nbc / @peacock #wwe #snme #ringannouncer," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Lilian Garcia opens up about working in WWE following her return

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT earlier this year, Lilian Garcia opened up about her experience working with World Wrestling Entertainment under the new regime.

The veteran said that she was living alone in Atlanta and considered her former co-workers in the wrestling promotion her family. Garcia added that it was pleasant to hear the company express its desire to keep her under contract in some capacity.

Ad

"Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship, I'm in Atlanta by myself. So it is my family, and that's what's so beautiful, and the fact that they said, 'Look, we really want to work this out to keep you in some capacity here.' Man, that's music to my ears and just to my heart," she said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Lilian Garcia features in more shows after her upcoming appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More