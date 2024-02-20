WWE legend sheds light on old Hulk Hogan rumor

Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous WWE Superstars ever, but there have been a lot of rumors about him during his career. A WWE legend has now shed light on one of the old Hogan rumors.

Hugan faced Sid Justice in the main event of WrestleMania VIII, and it ended via disqualification due to interference from Harvey Wippleman. Sid and Papa Shango beat up the Hulkster after the match before a returning Ultimate Warrior made the save to send the fans home happy.

There was a longstanding rumor that Shango missed his cue, leading to Sid kicking out of the Hogan leg drop. Wippleman also had to improvise and caused the disqualification to give Hogan the victory.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Harvey Wippleman clarified that everything went according to plan in the main event of WrestleMania VIII. He was supposed to cause the disqualification, and Papa Shango did not miss his cue, contrary to popular belief.

"A lot of people ask me this question, as if something got screwed up or somebody wasn't on time or something didn't go as planned," Wippleman said. "Untrue. Every single thing that took place in that match went down exactly as it was supposed to." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Harvey Wippleman expressed admiration for Hulk Hogan

In the same interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Harvey Wippleman had nothing but praise for Hulk Hogan. Wippleman even compared him to music icons such as Elvis Presley and The Beatles, pointing out that no one has drawn more money in wrestling than the Hulkster.

"I love Hulk Hogan," Wippleman said. "He's like Elvis Presley or the Beatles. There has been a lot of great guys, top guys, a lot of guys drew a lot of money. Nobody is in second place, nobody. Hulk Hogan is without a doubt the guy that drew the most amount of money for the longest period of time. No argument. There's nothing anybody can say to refute that. He is the man, he's the best." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

WWE recently celebrated Hogan's 40th anniversary in the industry before the Royal Rumble. He even teased a potential match despite turning 70 years old last August.

