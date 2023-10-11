WWE Legend takes a shot at John Cena ahead of NXT appearance

A 58-year-old WWE Legend has taken a shot at John Cena before he makes his appearance on NXT this week.

The Cenation Leader has been trying to make the most out of his WWE run since his return to the company last month. He has now been officially locked in for a special appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as they take on AEW Dynamite head-to-head.

John Cena is set to appear in Carmelo Hayes' corner as he takes on his longtime NXT rival Bron Breakker once again in a singles match. However, Bron isn't alone himself as he's got one of the most successful managers in WWE, Paul Heyman, backing his corner.

It will be a big boost in confidence for Melo to have Cena supporting him at ringside as he settles his business with Bron Breakker. However, even though Cena's reputation as The GOAT precedes him, it seems that Heyman may not be fond of that title being handed to the 16-time World Champion.

The Bloodline's Wiseman made light of the title as he took a shot at his rival on social media and hyped up his appearance on NXT by calling himself the GOAT.

"TONIGHT the #GOAT comes to #WWENXT … and @JohnCena will be there, too!" Heyman wrote.

The NXT faithful look to be in for a treat as some of the biggest stars appear for a grand show in competition with AEW Dynamite.

WWE Legend explains if John Cena will ever join The Bloodline's side

Paul Heyman has proven himself to be a certified legend of the professional wrestling business and has successfully cultivated and managed many top WWE stars as well. He's currently appointed as The Bloodline's Wiseman, loyal to The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns.

Heyman has been at Reigns' side for three years, standing with The Tribal Chief against the numerous opponents he's taken on, and he is now doing his duty to be there for The Bloodline. The Wiseman has been managing Jimmy Uso and The Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, in The Tribal Chief's absence and was in their corner as they took on John Cena and LA Knight in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Paul Heyman is set to oppose John Cena once again as he appears in Bron Breakker's corner over on NXT. He recently spoke about the idea of Cena turning to the dark side and joining The Bloodline someday.

"John Cena is so comfortable in his righteousness that he would never be able to live with himself knowing the compromise of conscience that would be necessary to be a full-fledged member of The Bloodline," Heyman said.

