WWE legend teases appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE's attempts to resurrect Saturday Night's Main Event continue as the show returns on January 25. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is set to defend his belt against Jey Uso in what is ascertained by many as the headliner of the event.

There is also the contract signing for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' title defense at Royal Rumble on February 1. The American Nightmare will be joined by his challenger, Kevin Owens, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Speaking of Hall of Famers, John "Bradshaw" Layfield appeared on RAW this week as a special guest commentator for Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston.

Taking to X/Twitter, JBL made it known that he loved doing the WWE shows and wanted to do more. He teased his next appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event as the show will emanate from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Wrestling God playfully wrote on his social, wondering whether there were any more shows in Texas this week:

"Sunday and Monday was so fun-any more shows in Texas this week? I got a clotheslines still left I packed," JBL wrote on X.

JBL had a brief backstage interaction with The New Day before Kofi Kingston locked horns with Rey Mysterio in the night's opening contest. With subtlety, the Hall of Famer mocked The New Day by attributing former member Big E as the superior name in the group.

Will Jey Uso walk out of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with the World Heavyweight Title?

Main Event Jey has a major opportunity to kick off the new year with a bang. But to execute it, he has to get through The Ring General, Gunther. The Austrian has been at the top of the division since last summer. This past Monday, he pointed to Uso's consistent failures and overall experience — which has mostly been in the tag team division.

However, Jey Uso fired back with one comment which provoked Gunther. Uso reminded The Ring General that he had main-evented WrestleMania before, and the latter did not. A brawl broke out, with Main Event Jey standing tall to end the segment. Could The Tribal Chief's former Right Hand Man win his first world title in WWE this Saturday?

Other matches announced for Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 are Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus (for Breakker's belt), and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax.

