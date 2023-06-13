WWE had very low expectations for famous celebrity ahead of WrestleMania, according to Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler recently disclosed that WWE had low expectations for Snooki heading into WrestleMania 27.

In March 2011, Jersey Shore star Snooki appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW. During the night, she slapped Vickie Guerrero and had an encounter with LayCool. She also appeared on another episode of the Red Brand before teaming up with Trish Stratus and John Morrison to defeat LayCool and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 27.

During a recent interview with NotSam, Ziggler opened up about Snooki's performance at WrestleMania. He disclosed that she exceeded expectations.

"She did great. [There wasn't high expectations?] Expectations were very low. She did fantastic. I was blown away because sometimes celebrities come and they're like sometimes it's us on a media day, 5 a.m until 2 p.m and you're just bouncing around and you're like a zombie you don't give a sh*t, you're promoting this, 'yeah, yeah, RAW is tonight. I got it,'" he said.

The former World Champion added:

"But like sometimes celebrities come and they promote something on RAW and it's like they're going through the motions, they don't care about, 'no one should touch me. No one should mess with my hair.' (...) But there's stuff like that like where I go, 'it's Snooki. She has like a reputation for being like she didn't give a sh*t. She's here to get paid, whatever.' She busted her a**. She did great. That was so cool." [1:06 - 2:10]

Which WWE legend did Snooki confess to having a crush on?

Snooki has crossed paths with several superstars, including Dolph Ziggler and John Morrison. However, she previously confessed to having a crush on another top WWE name.

In her book, "Confessions of a Guidette," Snooki stated that she has a crush on John Cena.

"My sports guido crush is John Cena, the wrestler (what up bro, love u!) He's got the tan (sometimes) and the muscles-he's a friggen' hot gorilla," she wrote.

