WWE makes a huge announcement on John Cena

The WWE Universe will be in for a treat as John Cena makes his return on SmackDown this week. Ahead of his appearance, the company dropped a huge announcement.

The self-proclaimed Last Real Champion took some time off after successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions. He is reportedly busy filming his role for the upcoming Netflix title, Little Brother.

Interestingly, John Cena is in New Jersey, which will also play host to SummerSlam this year. The Cenation Leader will face the 2025 King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 41. Last week, it was announced that the two megastars will be under the same roof ahead of their blockbuster clash.

Earlier today, WWE took to its X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the two men will have a contract signing to make their match official for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"We've got ourselves a #SummerSlam contract signing tomorrow night on #SmackDown!" WWE's X account.

You can check out the tweet below:

Cody Rhodes reveals what will happen if John Cena walks away with the WWE Undisputed Title

In an interview with Justin Barrasso for the Boston Herald, Cody Rhodes said he doesn't think John Cena will be passing the torch to anyone before retiring.

The American Nightmare noted that a tournament will be held to crown a new champion if Cena leaves with the title.

"John Cena is the greatest champion in wrestling history. It’s foolish to think he’s handing out any torches. He wants to go out like a warrior, or he will leave with the title, then we’ll have to have some silly tournament or something that I can prevent here and now."

Rhodes continued:

"You have to beat him to grab that torch. Hit him where the ref can count to 100 if he wants. It honors his legacy to give him that as a warrior."

With SummerSlam just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two men will unfold before their showdown at the MetLife Stadium.

