WWE makes huge announcement for stars before Royal Rumble 2026

WWE is set to hold the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of the 2025-26 Riyadh Season. The company recently made a huge announcement before the historic Rumble event outside the United States. The 2026 Royal Rumble is the first traditional Rumble PLE to be held in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom previously held the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018 in Jeddah. That match was won by Braun Strowman, who was awarded the Greatest Royal Rumble Championship.While the Road to WrestleMania 42 begins at the Rumble, the WWE announced the Road to Royal Rumble from January 8 to 19 in Europe. It begins with a live event in Leipzig, Germany and ends with an episode of Monday Night RAW in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The tour covers six countries and 11 shows in 12 days, which is a jam-packed schedule.WWE UK &amp; Ireland @WWEUKLINKThe Road to #RoyalRumble goes through the UK &amp; Europe in January 2026! ARE YOU READY?! 🤩Here's a complete list of shows, dates and locations for Road to Royal Rumble tour: January 8 | Live Event | Leipzig, Germany | Quarterback Immobilien ArenaJanuary 9 | SmackDown | Berlin, Germany | Uber ArenaJanuary 10 | Live Event | Glasgow, Scotland | OVO HydroJanuary 11 | Live Event | Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal ArenaJanuary 12 | RAW | Dusseldorf, Germany | PSD Bank DomeJanuary 13 | Live Event | Mannheim, Germany | SAP ArenaJanuary 15 | Live Event | Newcastle, England | Utilita Arena NewcastleJanuary 16 | SmackDown | London, England | OVO Arena WembleyJanuary 17 | Live Event | Gdansk, Poland | Ergo ArenaJanuary 18 | Live Event | Nottingham, England | Motorpoint Arena NottinghamJanuary 19 | RAW | Belfast, Northern Ireland | SSE ArenaThe WWE stars on the poster for the tour include Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and Jey Uso. 30,343 in attendance for WWE Clash in ParisWWE held a European tour ahead of Clash in Paris, similar to what they announced for Road to Royal Rumble. The PLE in France was a success, with 30,343 fans in attendance to witness six matches. Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed opened the show, with The Tribal Chief getting the win. Bron Breakker stole the show by spearing Reigns twice, while Reed's double Tsunami hit sent The OTC to the emergency room. The Wyatt Sicks and Becky Lynch retained the WWE Tag Team Championship and Women's Intercontinental Championship, respectively. Rusev outlasted Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match. John Cena defeated Logan Paul in an instant classic, while Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion after Lynch helped him screw CM Punk in the main event Fatal 4-Way Match.