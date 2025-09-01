WWE makes huge announcement for stars before Royal Rumble 2026

By JP David
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:34 GMT
The 2026 Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: WWE.com)
The 2026 Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: WWE.com)

WWE is set to hold the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of the 2025-26 Riyadh Season. The company recently made a huge announcement before the historic Rumble event outside the United States.

The 2026 Royal Rumble is the first traditional Rumble PLE to be held in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom previously held the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018 in Jeddah. That match was won by Braun Strowman, who was awarded the Greatest Royal Rumble Championship.

While the Road to WrestleMania 42 begins at the Rumble, the WWE announced the Road to Royal Rumble from January 8 to 19 in Europe. It begins with a live event in Leipzig, Germany and ends with an episode of Monday Night RAW in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The tour covers six countries and 11 shows in 12 days, which is a jam-packed schedule.

Here's a complete list of shows, dates and locations for Road to Royal Rumble tour:

  • January 8 | Live Event | Leipzig, Germany | Quarterback Immobilien Arena
  • January 9 | SmackDown | Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena
  • January 10 | Live Event | Glasgow, Scotland | OVO Hydro
  • January 11 | Live Event | Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
  • January 12 | RAW | Dusseldorf, Germany | PSD Bank Dome
  • January 13 | Live Event | Mannheim, Germany | SAP Arena
  • January 15 | Live Event | Newcastle, England | Utilita Arena Newcastle
  • January 16 | SmackDown | London, England | OVO Arena Wembley
  • January 17 | Live Event | Gdansk, Poland | Ergo Arena
  • January 18 | Live Event | Nottingham, England | Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
  • January 19 | RAW | Belfast, Northern Ireland | SSE Arena
The WWE stars on the poster for the tour include Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and Jey Uso.

30,343 in attendance for WWE Clash in Paris

WWE held a European tour ahead of Clash in Paris, similar to what they announced for Road to Royal Rumble. The PLE in France was a success, with 30,343 fans in attendance to witness six matches.

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed opened the show, with The Tribal Chief getting the win. Bron Breakker stole the show by spearing Reigns twice, while Reed's double Tsunami hit sent The OTC to the emergency room.

The Wyatt Sicks and Becky Lynch retained the WWE Tag Team Championship and Women's Intercontinental Championship, respectively. Rusev outlasted Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

John Cena defeated Logan Paul in an instant classic, while Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion after Lynch helped him screw CM Punk in the main event Fatal 4-Way Match.

bell-icon Manage notifications