WWE makes major change ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland

WWE is set to present Clash at the Castle: Scotland this coming Saturday. The event is the next major international PLE of the Stamford-based promotion's new era. New information reveals how the company has switched up some plans while keeping some recent changes around.

Clash at the Castle 2024 will air live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be the company's first premium live event and live-streaming event to air from Scotland. Saturday's show is the follow-up to the inaugural Clash at the Castle event in September 2022, held in Cardiff, Wales, which was World Wrestling Entertainment's most-viewed and highest-rated international PLE ever, at the time.

WWE is moving forward with the premium live event changes they had been experimenting with. Not only is the company planning a longer run time for the actual PLE, they are essentially holding two pre-shows. The first, billed as a Kickoff pre-show, is scheduled to air on Peacock at 11 AM ET, but on Friday, not Saturday.

Fans in Glasgow, Scotland, are invited to attend the free Kickoff at the SEC (Scottish Event Campus) Centre Hall Four. The event will begin at 4 PM local time, and no tickets are needed for entry. Several WWE Superstars are scheduled to attend the event. The OVO Hydro doors will open at 5 PM local time for SmackDown, and the arena is just a two-minute walk from Centre Hall Four.

WWE will then air the Countdown to Clash at the Castle: Scotland pre-show at 12 PM ET on Saturday, the day of the premium live event. This continues the recent trend of airing countdown previews in the lead-up to PLEs hitting the air instead of kickoffs. WWE has previously held one-hour pre-shows before premium live events, but now it looks like they are going with two-hour previews on the day of the show. In the past, only certain WrestleMania events had two-hour pre-shows.

A live post-show is also scheduled to air on Saturday night, immediately after the PLE goes off the air. Peacock has a current runtime of five hours, from 12 PM - 5 PM ET, or 5 PM - 10 PM local time, and this includes the countdown and the main card but not the post-show.

The current start time for the main portion of Clash at the Castle: Scotland is listed as 2 PM ET, or 7 PM local time. Interestingly, the start time listed by WWE and Peacock is the same as what the arena has listed for when doors open, but the OVO Hydro did mention that finalized times will be released later this week on their website.

The updated lineup for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

World Wrestling Entertainment now has five matches confirmed for this Saturday's Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event.

It was announced during the go-home episode of RAW before the premium live event that The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. The Archer of Infamy agreed to the stipulation, but only if Drew defeated Finn Balor. The 13-minute RAW main event saw The Scottish Warrior defeat The Prince.

The current line-up for Clash at the Castle: Scotland is as follows:

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark - Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles - "I Quit" match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven - Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship (The Judgment Day is banned from ringside)

WWE is expected to add at least one more match to the Clash at the Castle card during the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The blue brand's show will also air from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

