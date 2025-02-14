WWE makes major Solo Sikoa announcement

The WWE Universe has contributed to Solo Sikoa's interesting 2025 so far. The self-proclaimed leader of The Bloodline lost a Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns and then went on hiatus. Fans recently showered Sikoa with disrespect, and now he's on a mission of redemption. WWE has confirmed that Solo is set to move forward on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

The One Problem has not wrestled since losing in Tribal Combat to the real Head of the Table on the RAW Netflix premiere. Sikoa skipped the Royal Rumble and then returned to SmackDown with optimism, but the WWE Universe booed him out of the building before he could speak. Amid rumors of new members coming soon, Solo's Bloodline took another hit last Friday as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga lost the SmackDown main event to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Sikoa then returned with a sneak attack on the Undisputed Champion as the crowd booed.

Solo is now ready to continue his vengeful march to WrestleMania Vegas. WWE has just confirmed The Usos' younger brother for tonight's live SmackDown episode from Washington, DC.

"After emerging from nowhere to assault Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes with a vicious Samoan Spike last week – just moments after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga – Solo Sikoa is set to return to SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA!," reads the official SmackDown preview.

The Samoan Werewolf has been announced for an Elimination Chamber Triple Threat qualifier on tonight's SmackDown. Fatu will face Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. Sikoa has never entered the Chamber, so the PLE main event on March 1 could mark the Chamber debut for one of these Bloodline brawlers.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment will present tonight's SmackDown live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Chelsea Green vs. Naomi

Chelsea Green vs. Naomi Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

Solo Sikoa will appear live

Several stars are also being advertised for tonight's show. The company and arena websites have the following names listed: Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, and Bayley.

