WWE makes Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker announcement ahead of RAW; Scott Steiner reacts

WWE has dropped a massive announcement concerning Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker leading up to tonight's RAW. Recently, Bron's uncle, the legendary Scott Steiner, shared a powerful message in response to this news.

Ad

The RAW after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, 2025, featured The Visionary and The Wiseman discussing their new alliance, which was formed during the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows. Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk during the Triple Threat Match and joined forces with Seth Rollins, helping him secure a victory at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Moments later, The Second City Saint attacked the 38-year-old star before turning his attention to the WWE Hall of Famer. However, Seth Rollins neutralized his rival before the Original Tribal Chief joined the fray. Reigns took out his former Shield ''brother'' before hitting Paul Heyman with a Superman Punch. He lined up the 59-year-old for a Spear, but Bron Breakker came out of nowhere and delivered the same to the OTC and later to Punk. The formidable trio of The Unpredictable Badass, The Revolutionary, and The Wiseman stood tall over the two former world champions.

Ad

Trending

On X (formerly Twitter), WWE announced that Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker would be on RAW tonight in Kansas City, possibly to address their new trifecta terror alliance. Reacting to this post, Big Poppa Pump sent the following message:

"The real freaks will tune in for this."

You can check out Scott Steiner's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins reveals he's not worried about WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman's potential betrayal

The Architect appeared on The Rich Eisen Show following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. During the conversation, he disclosed why he believed that his partnership with Paul Heyman wouldn't lead to a betrayal.

According to Seth Rollins, his relationship with The Wiseman is purely business. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also took a shot at Roman Reigns' schedule and CM Punk's reliability, claiming he's smarter than both of his rivals.

Ad

"I am both of those things, and Paul Heyman is dedicated to this industry. He will always do what is best for business, and so will I. And so I think that is a nice arrangement, and I'm smarter than those two, Punk and Roman. So, I'm not worried about any betrayals or any chaos like that. We [me and Heyman] have got this [alliance] thing dialed in," Rollins said.

Ad

It will be exciting to see what Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker have to say about their brand-new dangerous alliance on RAW tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More