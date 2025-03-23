WWE might have made a wrong decision booking major championship match on RAW, says veteran

A major championship match has been booked for the upcoming edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently explained why booking this clash on the red brand might not have been the correct decision.

Ad

Earlier this year, Penta made his debut in WWE. He has since been undefeated in singles competition. Last week on RAW, he expressed his intention to go after the Intercontinental Championship. Following Bron Breakker's successful title defense against Finn Balor on the same episode of the red brand, the high-flyer confronted the champion.

The RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced today that Breakker and Penta would go head-to-head for the Intercontinental Championship this Monday. Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette claimed Breakker was not experienced enough to deal with the Luchador's unorthodox style of wrestling and that booking this clash might not have been the best decision by the Triple H-led creative team.

Ad

Trending

"I don't wanna see Bron and Penta that's gonna be a styles clash. Bron is not experienced enough to deal with some of the unorthodox sh*t that he might encounter on the fly in the wind with Penta," he said. [30:47 - 31:01]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman helps Bron Breakker behind the scenes

Bron Breakker is one of the fastest-rising stars in the Stamford-based company. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently disclosed that Hall of Famer Paul Heyman had been helping the Intercontinental Champion behind the scenes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Game praised the second-generation superstar, dubbing him a "sponge."

Ad

"He's a young guy, incredibly athletic, great character, he's a sponge... I have Heyman spend a lot of time with him to help develop him with his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction. Then Paul talks to me and talks to the writers about where do we want to take that, and then he's the conduit for where we want to go to that talent," Triple H said. [H/T: The Hollywood Reporter]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Bron Breakker can finally hand Penta his first singles loss this Monday on RAW, or could there be another twist in the tail on The Road to WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

Please credit Drive Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE