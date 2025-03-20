WWE might be training major star to wrestle just for Cody Rhodes to "kick his a**," says veteran

A major star is rumored to be training to wrestle under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's supervision. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently speculated why the Stamford-based company is training the 33-year-old star.

Ad

After appearing on RAW's debut episode on Netflix last January, Travis Scott returned to WWE TV when he accompanied The Rock to the ring at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. The rapper even got physical with The American Nightmare, slapping him across the face as he joined John Cena and The Rock's attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion. Following his participation at the PLE, reports suggested Booker T was training Scott to wrestle.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo speculated on why the Texan rapper was training to compete inside the squared circle. He pointed out that the company might want Rhodes to destroy Scott in Cena and The Rock's potential absence:

"I'll tell you what, Tommy. Is he training to do something because they can't get Rock and Cena there, so, at least let Cody kick Travis Scott's a** on one episode of RAW? I mean, possibly that's what they could be doing," he said. [12:43 - 13:00]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci thinks Cody Rhodes will get revenge on Travis Scott

Reports claimed Travis Scott had legitimately injured Cody Rhodes after Elimination Chamber. Although The American Nightmare allegedly denied these rumors in a conversation with Conrad Thompson, Tommy Carlucci predicted that Rhodes was protecting the 33-year-old rapper from the internet heat.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci predicted that Rhodes would eventually get his revenge on Scott:

Ad

"When he gets his hands on him, there's gonna be a little potato punch, what we call in the business. And you know what that is? That's a shoot punch. A little payback!" he said.

Ad

Several celebrities have competed in the Stamford-based company. It would be interesting to see if Travis Scott would soon join that list.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback