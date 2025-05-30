WWE missed a massive Stephanie McMahon opportunity, says infuriated veteran (Exclusive)

While WWE has put forth some compelling storylines in recent memory, a veteran of the business is not pleased with how many opportunities were not capitalized on. One such prospect could have led to the return of Stephanie McMahon on TV, according to Vince Russo.

Karrion Kross has been woefully underused on the main roster so far, having no titles to his name since he left NXT. According to Russo, the star's viral outburst should have been the catalyst for a storyline in which he would be forced to fight for his employment, and his wife, Scarlett, would have been fired.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince further explained how this could lead to Scarlett being present in the audience, which could further bring about an appearance from Stephanie McMahon as an onscreen authority figure to remove her. He stated:

"You have Scarlett buy a ticket every week to support her man. Bro, one week, here comes Stephanie McMahon, has her arrested, taken out of the building. Now you can do something with Scarlett and Stephanie for Scarlett to get her job back. This is what I am talking about, guys. It's organic. Stuff happens where it writes itself." [6:08 onwards]

Another WWE veteran also admires Karrion Kross

WWE legend JBL is apparently also a fan of Karrion Kross, and he echoed Vince Russo's thoughts regarding how he should be given a push.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle with podcast, JBL talked about how Karrion had used social media to his advantage. He said:

“It’s really unique what he’s doing, I admire what he’s doing. It’s — you know, you can take your lot in life and you can just swallow it. Or you can say, That’s my lot in life, but I’m going to change that,’ and he’s changing it. And that’s what I would recommend. Right now, you can do so much with social media. I think you can hurt yourself — and I think a lot of guys do — or you can help yourself. And I think guys like Karrion are doing a wonderful job with that," he said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Karrion Kross in WWE.

