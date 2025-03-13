A new name has now called out a Hall of Famer regarding an incident involving John Cena's father. This comes after Cena's heel turn.

Byron Saxton talked about how he'd heard the saga surrounding Bill Apter attempting to interview Cena's father. The wrestler's father has blocked Apter since, after calling him out on the interview, and Wade Barrett has also called out the Sportskeeda Senior Editor.

The WWE announcer sent a video that can now be found on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge YouTube channel.

Byron Saxton joined Wade Barrett in calling out Bill Apter for his attempt to interview John Cena's father. He stated that Apter had gone further than his job. He said that while he'd grown up reading Apter's interviews and columns, he was not happy with the way he went to get the interview with Cena's father so soon after the heel turn.

He said he believed the NWA Hall of Famer journalist owed Mr. Cena an apology.

"Actually, what's going on with you, Bill? I've known you a long time. I grew up on you, and what I heard the other day was a little bit disturbing. You were doing your job to get feedback on one of the most historical, one of the most shocking events in wrestling history, that is, John Cena turning to the dark side."

He continued:

"You tried to get the scoop from John Cena's father. John Cena Sr. But he ripped you up Bill. He tore you up. He went off on you. I sat there and watched the interview like four times. And I'm thinking, 'Man Bill would never do anything wrong right, he would never do anything mischievious.' Bill I got to ask you. What, what did you do? No, Bill, you were not just doing your job, you did something more than your job, and I believe you owe Mr. Cena an apology."

It remains to be seen how Bill Apter responds to this.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

