Alberto Del Rio sends a message to Paige; shares details of domestic abuse

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio recently sent a stern warning to ex-partner Paige, advising her not to talk about him.

Del Rio and Paige got engaged back in October 2016. Things didn't work out between the two and their relationship came to an end a year later.

Alberto Del Rio didn't mince his words while addressing Paige during his chat with Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online. The former WWE Champion stated that he possesses the power to get her fired from her job in a matter of seconds.

He added that he has video evidence that will prove that Paige was violent towards him, back when they were together. According to Del Rio, she hit him in the face and neck. He finished off by saying that he won't release the video if she stops talking about him.

"If I wanted to in my hands I have the power to take [Paige] out of her job in two seconds. I can bring out one of her videos of domestic violence and she would not go back to work. I don’t have any interest in that. I continue to thank God that Paige broke the confidentiality agreement that we had. Today I am the one who can expose her and show the world who she is if she messes with me. I want my life in peace. I don’t want anything about me on the internet, I don’t want anyone talking. [Paige] can stay calm and no one will see your videos kicking my face and neck. That stays forgotten if you don’t talk about me,” said Del Rio. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Alberto Del Rio is referencing Paige's past comments about him

Last year, Paige accused Alberto Del Rio of domestic violence. She claimed that Del Rio used to keep her locked in a room for hours on end, and beat her up every couple of minutes.

Alberto Del Rio had responded to the former Divas Champion's comments at the time as well, and stated that he was the victim in the relationship. He added that Paige was the one who physically abused him, and he had evidence to prove the same.

