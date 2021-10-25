Bret Hart reacts to footage of his first-ever meeting with 11-time WWE World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reacted to Edge's recent tweet that showed their first interaction during a Q&A session, with Edge asking Bret for advice.

In 1992, 19-year old Adam Copeland sat in the audience for a talk show asking Bret Hart for advice on getting into WWE. While Bret Hart may not have given him the answer he wanted, Edge later revealed on Twitter that Bret came up to him and apologized for not providing better advice. Eventually, Edge - who would go into the WWE Hall of Fame himself - wound up training at his house, and Bret reacted to this and said that it didn't feel all that long ago.

Bret Hart @BretHart Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Thought this footage was lost.After the show Bret found me and apologized for not being able to give me more advice. I eventually went and trained at his house and he cracked the door to WWE for me to kick open. Truly gave back to the business. Also, my mullet game was top tier. twitter.com/natbynature/st… Thought this footage was lost.After the show Bret found me and apologized for not being able to give me more advice. I eventually went and trained at his house and he cracked the door to WWE for me to kick open. Truly gave back to the business. Also, my mullet game was top tier. twitter.com/natbynature/st… Feels like not too long ago twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta… Feels like not too long ago twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta…

Bret Hart came from the old-school but was always willing to tell people straight up what they needed to know. Beth Phoneix initially reacted to old footage of Bret and Edge, marveling at how classy Bret Hart was when asked by young up-and-comers. Bret's response to Edge was evidence of that.

"You have to have some experience," Bret Hart said. "Which is very hard to get nowadays. And they can get you on television and give you sort of a tryout, but that's about it."

In Lawrence of Arabia, T. E. Lawrence said that "big things have small beginnings," and a small but pivotal meeting with Bret Hart led Edge to the halls of WWE. It's a place he continues to thrive in and still living a dream that started all those years ago.

How many WWE and WCW titles did Bret Hart win?

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Summerslam PPV: Bret Hart defeated The Undertaker to win the WWF Title. Shawn Michaels was the special referee.With the win, Hart joined Hulk Hogan as the only five-time WWF Champions in company history. (At the time). #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Summerslam PPV: Bret Hart defeated The Undertaker to win the WWF Title. Shawn Michaels was the special referee.With the win, Hart joined Hulk Hogan as the only five-time WWF Champions in company history. (At the time). https://t.co/Dm7669colN

To this day, Bret Hart is considered the standard and sits easily on most wrestlers' top-10 lists for his in-ring skills and believability that he brought to the role as champion. While some may criticize Bret for his (perceived) lack of charisma, there's no doubting the technical prowess that he brought, which few wrestlers could match. That's probably why he won several titles across WWE and WCW. This included:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

5-time WWE Champion

2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

2-time WWE World Tag Team Champion

1-time WWE United States Champion

2-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion

4-time WCW United States Champion

1-time WCW Tag Team Champion

Bret built a legacy that he left behind, inside and outside the ring. Some wrestlers thought of him as a diva, while others like Edge, CM Punk, and The Rock hold him in such high regard. But all will consider him the "Excellence of Execution", now and forever.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan