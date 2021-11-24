Ex-WWE star apologizes to Seth Rollins for insulting him after fan attack 

Chavo Guerrero has apologized to Seth Rollins for taking a shot at him following a fan attack on RAW.

Last night's episode of the red brand saw The Architect being tackled by a fan on the entranceway. Rollins held the guy for several seconds until security finally separated the two. Shortly after, Chavo Guerrero posted a tweet taking a jibe at Seth Rollins. He basically insulted him by stating that there was a time when wrestlers were tougher than fans.

Following fan backlash, Guerrero has now posted a follow-up tweet, apologizing for his insulting statement. Here's what he had to say:

"That got out of hand quickly. Instead of deleting, I will own it & say no disrespect to @WWERollins I have had many agree & many disagree. Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs. The fact is, Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place," wrote Chavo.

Seth Rollins suffered a swollen lip during the attack

Rollins was taken aback by the sudden attack and didn't have much time to process what was happening. It was later reported that he suffered a minor injury and refused medical assistance.

It should also be noted that Seth Rollins' suit stylist King Troi was furious over what transpired, and went after the unruly fan. A fan shot a clip showing security taking Troi away from the attacker.

Rollins is one of the most revered stars in all of WWE. He has done it all in the business and will go down as one of the biggest names in modern wrestling. He has fans all across the world and has received huge support on social media following the unfortunate attack.

The fan in question was later charged with "attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event)" by the NYPD. Here's hoping WWE beefs up its security to avoid such incidents in the future.

