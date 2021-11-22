Damian Priest's incredible 293-day run ended at WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest’s impressive main-roster winning streak ended against Shinsuke Nakamura on the WWE Survivor Series 2021 kickoff show.

The United States Champion lost via disqualification after attacking the Intercontinental Champion with Rick Boogs’ guitar. The result meant Priest lost for the first time in a televised one-on-one match since he moved from NXT to RAW in January.

According to Cagematch.net, Priest’s winning streak spanned 21 matches and lasted 293 days. The run began with his victory over The Miz on an episode of RAW on February 1.

Before losing to Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest’s most recent televised one-on-one defeat took place in his final match on the NXT brand. The loss came against the recently released Karrion Kross on the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT on January 6.

Damian Priest’s one-on-one victories over the last 293 days

After defeating The Miz on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW, Damian Priest beat the two-time WWE Champion in another three singles matches. Their most notable one-on-one encounter came at WrestleMania Backlash, where Priest won a zombie lumberjack match.

Priest defeated The Miz’s former tag team partner, John Morrison, five times during his 293-day winning run. He also scored three victories over Sheamus and two wins against Angel Garza, Jeff Hardy, and T-BAR.

Bobby Lashley, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker all lost once against The Archer of Infamy. Looking at Priest’s overall record on WWE’s main roster, he previously failed to win four multi-man matches before his one-on-one loss against Shinsuke Nakamura.

In 2019, the former North American Champion represented Team NXT in their defeat against Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. He failed to win the 2021 Royal Rumble (won by Edge) and the RAW Battle Royal on June 28 (won by Riddle).

Priest also lost a two-on-one handicap match against The Miz and John Morrison on the April 12 episode of RAW.

