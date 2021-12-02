"There should be a law" - Eric Bischoff reacts to the fan attack on Seth Rollins

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has reacted to the recent fan incident involving Seth Rollins. According to him, there should be a law stating that if a fan ambushes a superstar, he/she cannot press charges against anybody for the consequences.

Seth Rollins was attacked by a member of the crowd during Monday Night RAW at the Barclays Center last week. The fan knocked Rollins down as the superstar was walking back up the ramp. As per reports, the attacker was 24-year-old Elisah Spencer.

Speaking on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff highlighted how major cities with arenas can take action against such fans in the future:

"Honestly, I think there should be a law passed in every major city that has an arena that if you are a fan and you jump wherever on the field, on the floor, on the ice, pick your spot and you go after an athlete, you should not be able to press charges against anybody for anything."

Ric Flair criticizes Seth Rollins' reaction to the fan attack

Following the fan incident on RAW, Seth Rollins told TMZ that it was a terrifying experience as a whole.

In response, Ric Flair said on his Wooooo Nation podcast that Rollins should not have admitted he was terrified at the time.

"My problem with Seth is that if you're a top guy in this business, you never, ever get off an airplane in LA and say, 'I was terrified.' You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan? Come on, man!" Flair stated.

The Nature Boy also stated that if he was in Seth Rollins' place, he would have taken the fight to the attacker. Flair believes WWE would have covered any subsequent lawsuits in such a scenario.

Is Eric Bischoff right in his view? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

