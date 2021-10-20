RAW Superstar expresses disappointment in not getting a match with Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW superstar Karrion Kross recently reacted to a Twitter user and expressed his disappointment at not getting a match with Bray Wyatt.

Ever since Kross made his way into WWE, many fans have been expecting him to square off with Wyatt someday. Given that both men depicted dark and strong characters on TV, the dream match would have been special.

Recently, a fan on Twitter expressed his displeasure with the fact that he didn't get to see Kross vs Wyatt.

"Still upset we didn't get to see @WWEKarrionKross vs @WWEBrayWyatt"

The former NXT Champion responded to the fan with a GIF to show his disappointment in missing out on the dream bout as well.

This is not the first time that Kross has expressed his desire to fight Bray Wyatt. In an After The Bell podcast episode, the former NXT champion had named Wyatt and Drew McIntyre as his dream opponents.

Last year, both Wyatt and Kross reacted to a fan's tweet wanting both of them and Aleister Black in a Triple Threat match.

What is Bray Wyatt's current status?

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released from WWE at the end of July, and his no-contract clause will be up by the end of this month. As reported earlier, Wyatt is already preparing to move forward with a new ring name as WWE owns his current ring name.

Wyatt was one of the most popular stars amongst and continues to enjoy the love and appreciation from wrestling fans worldwide. Hence, it is no secret that promotions want to get hold of him to boost their popularity instantly.

There has been speculation of top companies like IMPACT Wrestling and AEW wanting to sign him. Tony Khan recently opened up in an interview with The New York Post that although he hasn't spoken to Bray Wyatt yet, he is willing to open talks with the former Universal Champion at the right time.

"Yeah. I really like Windham (Rotunda). I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him. The last time I saw him was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and that was a long time ago. I like him as a person very much and he’s a really talented person. At the right time and place, sure I’d be interested to talk to him. I’m interested to talk to him in general because he’s a great person," said Tony Khan.

Which company do you want to see Bray Wyatt sign with? What are some of the dream matches that you'd want to see him in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

