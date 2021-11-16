Ric Flair delivers strong response to Becky Lynch's promo on RAW

Ric Flair delivered a solid message to Becky Lynch after The Man's scathing promo at Charlotte Flair on RAW.

Lynch is all set to go one-on-one against her longtime rival Charlotte at Survivor Series on November 21. Ahead of their match, the RAW Women's Champion cut a had some choice words for Charlotte.

It seems her promo has drawn the attention of Charlotte's father and WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair. The 16-time World champion took to Twitter to deliver a strong response to Lynch, saying she will not get the job done at Survivor Series.

"I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE", wrote Ric Flair.

Even though Ric Flair was released from his WWE contract a few months ago, from his tweet it seems he is eager to make an appearance at the upcoming pay-per-view to aid Charlotte in her match against Lynch.

Will Ric Flair make a surprise appearance at Survivor Series?

Women's Champion "I’m the person you’re gonna go face to face with at #SurvivorSeries . I'm gonna force you to face all your insecure demons. This isn’t about brand supremacy. It’s about personal legacy." #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE sends a scathing message to @MsCharlotteWWE "I’m the person you’re gonna go face to face with at #SurvivorSeries. I'm gonna force you to face all your insecure demons. This isn’t about brand supremacy. It’s about personal legacy."#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE sends a scathing message to @MsCharlotteWWE. https://t.co/rwZVxOSQdT

As mentioned earlier, Ric Flair was released from WWE in August 2021. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer asked for his release as he was frustrated with some of the booking decisions made by the company and talked to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about it.

Following his release, Ric has appeared on NWA and even at AAA to support Charlotte's fiance, Andrade El Idolo, in his match against Kenny Omega.

While it seems unlikely for Flair to appear at Survivor Series, one can never-say-never when it comes to WWE and their sudden surprises. WWE has been building up Lynch's Champion vs. Champion match against Charlotte on the road to Survivor Series, and the company might do everything possible in their part to make the feud a success.

There were reports suggesting that the company was looking to use some of the real-life tension between both women to add more intensity to the rivalry. Ric Flair getting involved in the match to assist Charlotte could do just that.

Will Ric Flair show up at Survivor Series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

