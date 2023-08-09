WWE News Roundup: Current champion to be out for a long time due to injury, a top name seemingly leaves the company, Gunther on facing Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you all the exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Roman Reigns, Gunther, Ronda Rousey, and Sonya Deville.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain for over three years and is a dream opponent for many. In today's piece, we will cover what Gunther has to say about facing The Tribal Chief. So without further ado, let's begin.

Gunther shared his thoughts on a dream match against Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns has been running rampant in WWE over the last few years, Gunther has been equally impressive since making his main roster debut. The Ring General has not lost a singles match since making his main roster debut and is on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Many have expressed their desire to see the two top names square off. The Ring General commented on the same during a recent interview:

"If the opportunity is there, obviously, because that’s the big money match for everybody is to be with Roman right now, and deservedly so. I think he is on a never before seen run, setting records and everything, so who would not want to be in the ring with him? Just from my own perspective, I don’t think he is on the radar right now because he is doing his thing."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



[Inside The Ropes] Gunther would love to face Roman Reigns if it happened, but they're on different brands. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes & Finn Balor are a closer reach for him right now.[Inside The Ropes] pic.twitter.com/nen0woNKuI

Ronda Rousey seemingly leaves WWE following loss to Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey's WWE future has been up in the air over the last few weeks. It was reported some time back that the former UFC star had a hard out date in her contract and could end up leaving after her match with Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet seemingly confirmed the same through a post last night where she stated that she no longer has a reason to stay in pro wrestling, as Shayna was the reason behind her getting into it.

Shayna Baszler also addressed the same on RAW last night, where she said that she drove out Ronda Rousey from the company. The Queen of Spades also defeated Zoey Stark on the red brand.

Sonya Deville to be out indefinitely due to an ACL injury

Sonya Deville recently celebrated winning her first title in WWE as she and Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the women's tag team titles.

However, the former authority figure suffered an ACL injury recently and will most likely be relinquishing the gold.

Sonya also addressed the setback through a video on social media. The 29-year-old got emotional while talking about the same.

