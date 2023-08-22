Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you all the exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as John Cena, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) and many more.

John Cena is widely considered one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The leader of the Cenation is in the twilight of his in-ring career and is no longer a full-time performer. However, his return date to the Stamford-based promotion has been revealed, so without any further ado, let's begin.

#3. John Cena to return to WWE next month on SmackDown

The very first SmackDown of next month will see the return of John Cena. The news was broken by Fox Sports, who revealed that the 16-time world champion will be present at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on September 1. It was also noted that Cena will also be present at the company's Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India on September 8.

John Cena's last WWE appearance came at Money in the Bank where he showed up without any prior notice. The megastar was pushing the notion of WrestleMania taking place in the United Kingdom before he was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who received an Attitude Adjustment from Cena for his troubles.

#2. Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) blurred out Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa from the family picture

While Naomi may no longer be a part of the Stamford-based promotion, the star is forever bonded to her husband, WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso. The Impact Wrestling star was present at a recent family get-together which also saw Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa in attendance. Keeping the kayfabe alive, Trinity blurred out Jimmy's brothers from the family picture as the stars have ongoing issues between them. Jimmy betrayed his brother in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

None of Jimmy, Jey, or Solo were present on last week's SmackDown. Jimmy is expected to be present on the blue brand this week to explain his actions, though there is still no clarity on Jey's status after he seemingly quit the company a few weeks ago right before SmackDown went off the air.

#1. Tommy Dreamer suffered a serious injury recently

Injuries and setbacks in professional wrestling are an occupational hazard as wrestlers put their bodies on the line to entertain fans. Recently, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer suffered a severe injury at an independent show.

Dreamer told the fans that he suffered a broken nose during a recent match for an independant promotion. The 52-year-old legend has been involved in countless dangerous spots in his illustrious career and has suffered his fair share of injuries, so another one shouldn't come as a surprise to many.

