Vince Russo thinks former WWE champion is "dead in the water" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on former WWE champion Big E losing his match to Seth Rollins on RAW.

Big E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE championship from Bobby Lashley on September 13th, 2021, edition of RAW. He held it for 110 days before dropping it to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal Five-Way match on the recently-concluded Day 1 pay-per-view.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo critiqued Big E's booking after losing his title, stating it wasn't the right way to book a babyface.

"Chris, he lost the title at the last pay-per-view because they threw Brock in it in the last minute, and Big E, he was pinned, right? So, bro, we now have two weeks of television with zero comeuppance. That's not a babyface. You can't let a babyface lie down for two weeks of no comeuppance bro. A babyface has to have a comeuppance. You've got to have him win though for his comeuppance. If you don't give him that, then he is dead in the water bro," opined Russo.

What's next for Big E in WWE?

Big E recently commented on his WWE title run, stating that he wanted to have a long run, but he is motivated to get back to the top once again after falling short.

I wanted it to be a five-course meal, and it was more of an appetizer. I’m overly critical of my work to begin with, so I wouldn’t say I was happy with it. My hope was to knock it out of the park, and I fell a bit short. So it’s motivating to start that climb back,” Big E said.

Before facing Rollins on RAW this week, Big E officially announced his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. He further congratulated 'The Visionary' and stated that he hoped Rollins wins at the pay-per-view so that after winning the Rumble, E could beat Rollins for the title himself.

Reports state that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to battle each other at Wrestlemania in a title unification match, suggesting both will walk out of the Royal Rumble with their titles intact. It will be interesting to see how Big E comes into the picture should he win the Rumble.

Do you think Big E will win the WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments.

