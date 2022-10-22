WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker promises to "tear the freaking house down" ahead of Halloween Havoc 2022

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently praised Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh ahead of their Triple Threat Match tonight at Halloween Havoc 2022.

In a few hours, WWE will hold the 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc special at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Three champions will be defending their titles at the event, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He will put his title on the line against Dragunov and McDonagh.

Speaking on The Black Announce Table, Breakker detailed his opponents' unique skillset and promised a stellar match at the show.

"Ilja's a fantastic performer. JD's a fantastic performer. You know, JD McDonagh has made me better. Has made me a better sports entertainer. You know just made me sharper I think. And I think he's a great performer. Both of them are great. So I'm excited. We're going to tear the freaking house down and I just can't wait," he said. (2:24 - 2:51)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is a fan of Bron Breakker

Since Bron Breakker's debut on NXT, many fans have been comparing him to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The two superstars transitioned from football to professional wrestling. They also use the Spear against their opponents.

Goldberg recently addressed these comparisons, praising the 24-year-old NXT Champion.

"Well, he's me basically. He's spearing dudes and they wanted him to jackhammer people. He's the son of one of my best friends and I love this kid. He went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he was a free agent for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic but he's one of the smartest kids, man. He's knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage's age," Goldberg said. (H/T: Fightful)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Bill Goldberg is one, right off the top. He has been a mentor to me for a long time. In football, when I was playing in college, in NFL for a short time, he was always giving me tips”



- Bron Breakker

(via After The Bell) “Bill Goldberg is one, right off the top. He has been a mentor to me for a long time. In football, when I was playing in college, in NFL for a short time, he was always giving me tips”- Bron Breakker(via After The Bell) https://t.co/N70muV0TJm

